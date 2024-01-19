BAFTA 2024: 11 υποψηφιότητες για το «Poor Things» του Λάνθιμου

Στη δημοσιότητα δόθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία BAFTA, με την ταινία του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν «Οπενχάιμερ» να κερδίζει τις περισσότερες (13 στον αριθμό), ανάμεσά τους και εκείνες για την «Καλύτερη Ταινία» και την «Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία». Και το «Poor Things» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου όμως «σάρωσε», καθώς διεκδικεί 11 βραβεία BAFTA, μεταξύ των οποίων εκείνα της «Καλύτερης Ταινίας» και του «Πρώτου Γυναικείου Ρόλου».

Από την άλλη, το «Barbie» απέσπασε μόλις πέντε υποψηφιότητες. Η Μάργκοτ Ρόμπι και ο Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ μπορεί λοιπόν να διεκδικούν βραβείο, αλλά η σκηνοθέτις, Γκρέτα Γκέργουιγκ, όχι, ενώ το «Barbie» δεν είναι υποψήφιο για το BAFTA «Καλύτερης Ταινίας».

Το «Killers of the Flower Moon» με τη σειρά του διεκδικεί 9 βραβεία, όμως ο Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε δεν είναι ανάμεσα στους υποψήφιους στην κατηγορία για «Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία», ούτε η Λίλι Γκλάντστοουν – που κέρδισε Χρυσή Σφαίρα – διεκδικεί BAFTA για την ερμηνεία της.

Υποψήφιο σε εννέα κατηγορίες είναι και το «The Zone of Interest», ενώ οι ταινίες «The Holdovers» και «Maestro» διεκδικούν επτά βραβεία, μεταξύ των οποίων και εκείνο της «Καλύτερης Ταινίας».

Τα βραβεία BAFTA 2024 θα απονεμηθούν στις 18 Φεβρουαρίου, στο Royal Festival Hall του Λονδίνου και ο Ντέιβιντ Τέναντ θα είναι ο οικοδεσπότης της βραδιάς.

Οι υποψήφιοι σε κάθε κατηγορία

Καλύτερη ταινία

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Καλύτερο βρετανικό φιλμ

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερο ντεμπούτο Βρετανού σεναριογράφου, σκηνοθέτη ή παραγωγού

Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (σκηνοθέτις), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (σκηνοθέτις, παραγωγός), Alex Fry (παραγωγός)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp (σκηνοθέτης)

Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (σεναριογράφος, σκηνοθέτις, παραγωγός), Shirley O’Connor (παραγωγός), Medb Riordan (παραγωγός)

How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (σεναριογράφος, σκηνοθέτις)

Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (σκηνοθέτις)

Καλύτερη ξενόγλωσση ταινία

20 Days in Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερο πρωτότυπο σενάριο

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Καλύτερο διασκευασμένο σενάριο

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Α γυναικείος ρόλος

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Α ανδρικός ρόλος

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Β γυναικείος ρόλος

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Β ανδρικός ρόλος

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Καλύτερο καστ

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Καλύτερη φωτογραφία

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερο μοντάζ

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερα κοστούμια

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Καλύτερο μακιγιάζ

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Καλύτερη πρωτότυπη μουσική

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Καλύτερος σχεδιασμός παραγωγής

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερος ήχος

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερα οπτικά εφέ

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία μικρού μήκους

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

Ανερχόμενος αστέρας

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

