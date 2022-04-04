Ο Jon Batiste και η Olivia Rodrigo οι μεγάλοι νικητές των Βραβείων Grammy

Μετά την τρίμηνη αναβολή που επέβαλε η μετάλλαξη Omicron, η απονομή των Βραβείων Γκράμι πραγματοποιήθηκε την Κυριακή, 3 Απριλίου στο Λας Βέγκας, ενώ οικοδεσπότης της εκδήλωσης ήταν για μια ακόμη φορά ο κωμικός Τρέβορ Νόα.

Ο Jon Batiste αναδείχθηκε ο μεγαλύτερος νικητής της βραδιάς κατακτώντας 5 βραβεία από τα 11 που συνολικά διεκδίκησε. Η Olivia Rodrigo πήρε τρία βραβεία, συμπεριλαμβανομένου του καλύτερου νέου καλλιτέχνη. Ο Πρόεδρος της Ουκρανίας Volodymyr Zelenskyy έκανε μια αναμενόμενη εμφάνιση μέσω ενός μαγνητοσκοπημένου βίντεο.

Ο παρουσιαστής της βραδιάς Τρέβορ Νόα παρουσίασε στο κοινό ένα μαγνητοσκοποιμένο βίντεο – μήνυμα.

«Τι είναι πιο αντίθετο από τη μουσική; Η σιωπή των κατεστραμμένων πόλεων και των σκοτωμένων ανθρώπων» είπε ο Ζελένσκι με βραχνή φωνή, φορώντας ένα πράσινο μπλουζάκι.

«Γέμισε τη σιωπή με τη μουσική σου», πρόσθεσε. «Στηρίξτε μας με όποιον τρόπο μπορείτε. Οποιαδήποτε, αλλά όχι σιωπή».

Η Olivia Rodrigo, η έφηβη τραγουδίστρια της σπαρακτικής μπαλάντας «Drivers License», στέφθηκε η καλύτερη νέα καλλιτέχνιδα στα Βραβεία Grammy την Κυριακή. Η 19χρονη, η οποία ερμήνευσε το τραγούδι της ενώ καθόταν στο καπό μιας λευκής Mercedes στη σκηνή των Grammys, θριάμβευσε επί των Saweetie, Glass Animals και άλλων για να κερδίσει το βραβείο του νέου καλλιτέχνη στην τηλεοπτική τελετή στο Λας Βέγκας.

«Αυτό είναι το μεγαλύτερο όνειρό μου που έγινε πραγματικότητα. Σας ευχαριστώ πολύ!» είπε καθώς κρατούσε το τρόπαιό της.

Η Rodrigo ήταν υποψήφια για τα τέσσερα κορυφαία Grammy: Καλύτερος νέος καλλιτέχνης, Ηχογράφηση της Χρονιάς και Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς, και Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς.

Αλλά έχασε τουλάχιστον σε μία από αυτές τις κατηγορίες όταν το τραγούδι της χρονιάς κέρδισε το εμπνευσμένο από τη δεκαετία του 1970 τραγούδι R&B των Silk Sonic «Leave the Door Open». Το συγκρότημα, το δίδυμο των Bruno Mars και Anderson.Paak, ερμήνευσε την επιτυχία στη σκηνή για να ανοίξει το σόου των βραβείων και επέστρεψε λίγα λεπτά αργότερα για να παραλάβει το τρόπαιό του.

«Θα κρατάμε τα ονόματα των ανθρώπων μακριά από το στόμα μας», πρόσθεσε ο Νόα, ένα χτύπημα για τα Όσκαρ της περασμένης Κυριακής από τον ηθοποιό Γουίλ Σμιθ, ο οποίος είπε στον κωμικό Κρις Ροκ να μην αναφέρει το όνομα της συζύγου του.

Ο Jon Batiste, ένας καλλιτέχνης πολλών ειδών που ξεκίνησε με 11 κορυφαίες υποψηφιότητες, απέσπασε πέντε βραβεία που μοιράστηκαν πριν από την τηλεοπτική τελετή. Περιλάμβαναν το καλύτερο μουσικό βίντεο για το «Freedom», ένα αφιέρωμα με ζωηρά χρώματα στη Νέα Ορλεάνη.

«Είμαι τόσο ευγνώμων για τα δώρα που μου έχει δώσει ο Θεός και για την ικανότητα να τα μοιράζομαι για την αγάπη της ανθρωπότητας», είπε ο Μπατίστ.

Το «Cry» του Μπατίστ κέρδισε την καλύτερη απόδοση American roots και το American roots τραγούδι. Συμμετείχε επίσης στο βραβείο καλύτερης μουσικής για οπτικά μέσα, για τη σύνθεση και τη διασκευή μουσικής για την ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων της Pixar «Soul».

Οι νικητές επιλέγονται από περίπου 11.000 μέλη της Recording Academy με δικαίωμα ψήφου.

Αναλυτικά οι νικητές:

Παραγωγός της Χρονιάς (Εκτός κλασικής μουσικής)

Νικητής: Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Βραβείο Γκράμι Καλύτερου φωνητικού άλμπουμ

Νικητής: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Norah Jones – ’Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson – That’s Life

Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas

Καλύτερη σόλο ποπ ερμηνεία

Justin Bieber – Anyone

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

Νικητής: Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Βραβείο Γκράμι Καλύτερου κωμικού άλμπουμ

Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine

Chelsea Handler – Evolution

Νικητής: Louis C.K. – Sincerely Louis CK

Lewis Black – Thanks for Risking Your Life

Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American

Kevin Hart – Zero F***s Given

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Παιδικής Μουσικής

123 Andrés – Actívate

1 Tribe Collective – All One Tribe

Pierce Freelon – Black to the Future

Νικητής: Falu – A Colorful World

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Crayon Kids

Καλύτερη Παραδοσιακή R&B Ερμηνεία

Jon Batiste – I Need You

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal – Bring It on Home to Me

Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – Born Again

Nικητής: H.E.R. – Fight for You

Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba – How Much Can a Heart Take

Το καλύτερο τζαζ φωνητικό άλμπουμ

The Baylor Project – Generations

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue

Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveler

Gretchen Parlato – Flor

Νικητής: Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Καλύτερο Ραπ Άλμπουμ

J. Cole – The Off-Season

Nas – King’s Disease II

Νικητής: Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West – Donda

Καλύτερο Ραπ Τραγούδι

DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas – Bath Salts

Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat – Best Friend

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Νικητής: Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z – Jail

J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Βραβείο Γκράμι Καλύτερης συνεργασίας ράπερ

J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil

Doja Cat – Need to Know

Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName

Νικητής: Kanye West Featuring the Weeknd & Lil Baby – Hurricane

Καλύτερο Progressive R&B Άλμπουμ

Eric Bellinger – New Light

Cory Henry – Something to Say

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant

Νικητής: Lucky Daye – Table for Two

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Desert

Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Καλύτερο R&B Τραγούδι

H.E.R. – Damage

SZA – Good Days

Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary

Νικητής: Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

Καλύτερη Παραδοσιακή R&B Ερμηνεία

Jon Batiste – I Need You

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal – Bring It on Home to Me

Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – Born Again

Νικητής: H.E.R. – Fight for You

Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba – How Much Can a Heart Take

Καλύτερη R&B Ερμηνεία

Snoh Aalegra – Lost You

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon – Peaches

H.E.R. – Damage

Νικητής: Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Νικητής: Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Εναλλακτικής Μουσικής

Fleet Foxes – Shore

Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Νικητής: St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home

Καλύτερο Ροκ Άλμπουμ

AC/DC – Power Up

Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Νικητής: Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight

Paul McCartney – McCartney III

Καλύτερο Ροκ Τραγούδι

Weezer – All My Favorite Songs

Kings of Leon – The Bandit

Mammoth WVH – Distance

Paul McCartney – Find My Way

Νικητής: Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War

Καλύτερη Μέταλ Ερμηνεία

Deftones – Genesis

Νικητής: Dream Theater – The Alien

Gojira – Amazonia

Mastodon – Pushing the Tides

Rob Zombie – The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

Καλύτερη Ροκ ερμηνεία

AC/DC – Shot in the Dark

Black Pumas – Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)

Chris Cornell – Nothing Compares 2 U

Deftones – Ohms

Νικητής: Foo Fighters – Making a Fire

Καλύτερη σύγχρονη σύνθεση κλασικής Μουσικής

Andy Akiho – Akiho: Seven Pillars

Louis Andriessen – Andriessen: The Only One

Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore – Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes

Jon Batiste – Batiste: Movement 11′

Νικητής: Caroline Shaw – Shaw: Narrow Sea

Καλύτερη συλλογή κλασικής Μουσικής

Agave & Reginald L. Mobley – American Originals – A New World, A New Canon

Michael Tilson Thomas – Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces for Orchestra

Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum – Cerrone: The Arching Path

Chick Corea – Plays

Νικητής: Amy Andersson – Women Warriors – The Voices of Change

Καλύτερη φωνητική σόλο ερμηνεία κλασικής μουσικής

Laura Strickling – Confessions

Will Liverman – Dreams of a New Day – Songs by Black Composers

Νικητές: Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitman – Mythologies

Joyce DiDonato – Schubert: Winterreise

Jamie Barton – Unexpected Shadows

Καλύτερο οργανικό σόλο κλασικής Μουσικής

Νικητής: Jennifer Koh – Alone Together

Simone Dinnerstein – An American Mosaic

Augustin Hadelich – Bach: Sonatas & Partitas

Gil Shaham Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos

Mark Grgić – Mak Bach

Curtis Stewart – Of Power

Καλύτερη ερμηνεία μουσικής δωματίου/μικρού συνόλου

Jack Quartet – Adams, John Luther: Lines Made by Walking

Sandbox Percussion – Akiho: Seven Pillars

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes

Νικητής: Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax – Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears

Imani Winds – Bruits

Καλύτερη ερμηνείας από χορωδία

Matthew Guard – It’s a Long Way

Νικητής: Gustavo Dudamel – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’

Donald Nally – Rising w/The Crossing

Kaspars Putniņš – Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons

Benedict Sheehan – Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom

Craig Hella Johnson – The Singing Guitar

Καλύτερη ηχογράφηση όπερας

Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra – Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle

Νικητής: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Glass: Akhnaten

London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices – Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen

The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra – Little: Soldier Songs

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites

Καλύτερη ορχηστρική ερμηνεία

Nashville Symphony Orchestra – Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre

Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

San Francisco Symphony – Muhly: Throughline

Νικητής: Philadelphia Orchestra – Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3

Seattle Symphony Orchestra – Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy

Καλύτερος παραγωγός κλασικής μουσικής

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

Νικητής: Judith Sherman

Καλύτερη επεξεργασία ήχου σε άλμπουμ κλασικής μουσικής

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax – Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears

Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

Νικητής: Chanticleer – Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’

Καλύτερο Spoken Word Άλμπουμ

LeVar Burton – Aftermath

Νκητής: Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis

J. Ivy – Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago

Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman – 8:46

Barack Obama – A Promised Land

Καλύτερο Contemporary Instrumental Άλμπουμ

Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin’

Rachel Eckroth – The Garden

Νικητής Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls

Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo

Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Τρόπικαλ Λάτιν

Νικητής: Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing!

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarantena

Aymée Nuviola – Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso

Gilberto Santa Rosa – Colegas

Tony Succar – Live in Peru

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Περιφερειακής Μεξικανικής Μουσικής

Aida Cuevas – Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2

Νικητής: Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80’s

Mon Laferte – Seis

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. II

Christian Nodal – Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Λάτιν Ροκ ή Εναλλακτικής

Bomba Estéreo – Deja

Diamante Eléctrico – Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)

Νικητής Juanes – Origen

Nathy Peluso – Calambre

C. Tangana – El Madrileño

Zoé – Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Música Urbana

Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco

Νικητής: Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo

J Balvin – Jose

Karol G – KG0516

Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞

Καλύτερο Λάτιν Ποπ Άλμπουμ

Pablo Alborán – Vértigo

Paula Arenas – Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona – Hecho a la Antigua

Camilo – Mis Manos

Νικητής: Alex Cuba – Mendó

Selena Gomez – Revelación

Καλύτερο Roots Gospel Άλμπουμ

Harry Connick, Jr. – Alone With My Faith

Gaither Vocal Band – That’s Gospel, Brother

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound – Keeping On

The Isaacs – Songs for the Times

Νικητής: Carrie Underwood – My Savior

Καλύτερο Σύγχρονο Χριστιανικό Μουσικό Άλμπουμ

Natalie Grant – No Stranger

Israel & New Breed – Feels Like Home Vol. 2

Kari Jobe – The Blessing (Live)

Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven (Live)

Νικητής: Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement

Καλύτερο Γκόσπελ Άλμπουμ

Jekalyn Carr – Changing Your Story

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music – Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – Jonny X Mali: Live in LA

Νικητής CeCe Winans – Believe for It

Καλύτερη Σύγχρονη Χριστιανική Ερμηνεία/Τραγούδι

Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby – We Win

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)

Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven – Man of Your Word

Νικητής: CeCe Winans – Believe for It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – Jireh

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore – Voice of God

Dante Bowe – Joyful

Anthony Brown, Group Therapy – Help

Νικητής: CeCe Winans – Never Lost

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music – Wait on You

Best Music Film

Bo Burnham – Inside

David Byrne – David Byrne’s American Utopia

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)

Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui

Νικητής: Various Artists – Summer of Soul

Καλύτερο Μουσικό Βίντεο

AC/DC – Shot in the Dark

Νικητής: Jon Batiste – Freedom

Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon – Peaches

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Νικητής Alicia Keys – Alicia

Patricia Barber – Clique

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Steven Wilson – The Future Bites

Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender

Best Remixed Recording

Soul II Soul – Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)

Papa Roach – Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)

K. D. Lang – Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)

Zedd & Griff – Inside Out (3scape Drm Remix)

Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande – Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)

Νικητής: Deftones – Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)

PVA – Talks (Mura Masa Remix)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

The Marías – Cinema

Yebba – Dawn

Low – Hey What

Νικητής: Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Pino Palladino & Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments

Best Historical Album

Marian Anderson – Beyond the Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings

Various Artists – Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

Various Artists – Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music

Νικητής: Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

Prince – Sign o’ the Times (Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Album Notes

Sunwook Kim – Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas

Νικητής: Louis Armstrong – The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 (Ricky Riccardi)

Willie Dunn – Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology

Various Artists – Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

Various Artists – The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music Oof Reverend James Cleveland

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Νικητής: George Harrison – All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition

Soccer Mommy – Color Theory

Steven Wilson – The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)

Gang of Four – 77-81

Mac Miller – Swimming in Circles

Best Recording Package

Reckless Kelly – American Jackpot / American Girls

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage

Νικητής: 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band – Pakelang

Matt Berninger – Serpentine Prison

Soul of Ears – Zeta

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Νικητής: Black Coffee – Subconsciously

Illenium – Fallen Embers

Major Lazer – Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello – Shockwave

Sylvan Esso – Free Love

Ten City – Judgement

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero

Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo – Loom

James Blake – Before

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak

Caribou – You Can Do It

Νικητής: Rüfüs Du Sol – Alive

Tiësto – The Business

Best Reggae Album

Etana – Pamoja

Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration

Sean Paul – Live N Livin

Jesse Royal – Royal

Νικητής: Soja – Beauty in the Silence

Spice – 10

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – Live in New Orleans!

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops

Chia Wa – My People

Corey Ledet Zydaco – Corey Ledet Zydaco

Νικητής: Kalani Pe’a – Kau Ka Pe’a

Best Folk Album

Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)

Tyler Childers – Long Violent History

Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Νικητής: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home

Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite

Best Contemporary Blues Album

The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown – Delta Kream

Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea

Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War

Steve Cropper – Fire It Up

Νικητής: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662

Best Traditional Blues Album

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues

Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues

Νικητής: Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying

Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You

Kim Wilson – Take Me Back

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings – Renewal

Νικητής: Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart

The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe

Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See

Best Americana Album

Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings

Νικητής: Los Lobos – Native Sons

Allison Russell – Outside Child

Yola – Stand for Myself

Best American Roots Song

Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi – Avalon

Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me a Fool

Νικητής: Jon Batiste – Cry

Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes

Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Linda Chorney Featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette & Trevor Sewell – Bored

Best American Roots Performance

Νικητής: Jon Batiste – Cry

Billy Strings – Love and Regret

The Blind Boys of Alabama & Béla Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil

Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best Country Song

Maren Morris – Better Than We Found It

Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll

Νικητής: Chris Stapleton – Cold

Thomas Rhett – Country Again

Walker Hayes – Fancy Like

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You

Νικητής: Brothers Osborne – Younger Me

Dan + Shay – Glad You Exist

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris – Chasing After You

Elle King & Miranda Lambert – Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)

Best Country Solo Performance

Luke Combs – Forever After All

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Jason Isbell – All I Do Is Drive

Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll

Νικητής: Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart – Live at Birdland!

Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force – Dear Love

Νικητής: Christian McBride Big Band – For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver

Sun Ra Arkestra – Swirling

Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band – Jackets XL

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jon Batiste – Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul

Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet – Absence

Νικητής: Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline

Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl – Akoustic Band Live

Pat Metheny – Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Best Latin Jazz Album

Νικητής: Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror

Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Virtual Birdland

Dafnis Prieto Sextet – Transparency

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte del Bolero

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Christian Scott Atunde – Sackodougou

Kenny Barron – Kick Those Feet

Jon Batiste – Bigger Than Us

Terence Blanchard – Absence

Νικητής: Chick Corea – Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)

Best New Age Album

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton – Brothers

Νικητής: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone – Pangaea

Opium Moon – Night + Day

Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Ólafur Arnalds – The Bottom Lin

Tehillah Alphonso – A Change Is Gonna Come

Jacob Collier – The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)

Cody Fry – Eleanor Rigby

Νικητής: Vince Mendoza – To the Edge of Longing (Edit Version)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Bill O’Connell – Chopsticks

Robin Smith – For the Love of a Princess

Emile Mosseri – Infinite Love

Νικητής: Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman – Meta Knight’s Revenge

Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez – The Struggle Within

Best Instrumental Composition

Brandee Younger – Beautiful Is Black

Tom Nazziola – Cat and Mouse

Vince Mendoza – Concerto for Orchestra: Finale

Arturo O’Farrill – Dreaming in Lions

Νικητής: Lyle Mays – Elberhard

Best Global Music Album

Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert

Νικητής: Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature

Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +

Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Best Global Music Performance

Νικητής: Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat

Angélique Kidjo & Burna Boy – Do Yourself

Femi Kuti – Pà Pá Pà

Yo-Yo Ma & Angélique Kidjo – Blewu

Wizkid Featuring Tems – Essence

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Various Artists – Cruella

Various Artists – Dear Evan Hansen

Various Artists – In the Heights

Various Artists – One Night in Miami…

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Various Artists – Schmigadoon! Episode 1

Νικητής: Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Musical Theater Album

Original Album Cast – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella

World Premiere Cast – Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers

Original Broadway Cast – Girl From the North Country

The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company – Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)

World Premiere Cast – Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots

Νικητής: Barlow & Bear – The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

