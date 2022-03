Η γειτονιά μας έγινε ομορφότερη!

My last mural entitled «Solidarity» was completed at 36 Zakynthou Street, Patras / Greece. The impetus for me to create this work was a historical event that took place on the island of Zakynthos in 1943.

In December 1943, during the occupation, the German authorities demanded that Metropolitan Chrysostomos Demetriou and Zakynthos Mayor Lucas Carrer surrender all the island’s Jews. The Jewish community of Zakynthos numbered 272 members, who lived harmoniously among the 42,000 inhabitants of the island.

The German guard Berens and the governor of the island of Lütt, gave the mayor 72 hours to hand over a list of the names of all the Jewish inhabitants, with the aim of leading them to concentration camps and certain death.

Mayor Carrer immediately asked for the help of Metropolitan Chrysostom Demetrius, and the two of them refused to hand over even one person. So together, within 72 hours, they did everything to save the 272 Jews.

With the help of the Christian inhabitants, the Jews secretly fled to remote villages in the mountains or hid temporarily in warehouses.

Certificates and IDs were forged so that the Jews could be considered Christians. Although all the inhabitants knew what was happening, no one revealed anything to the Germans. When the deadline expired, Metropolitan Chrysostom handed over the list of names to the Germans. It included only two: his own and Carrer’s.