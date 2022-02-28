Ευρωπαϊκό Πανεπιστήμιο Κύπρου: Virtual Open Day for Medicine and Dentistry

Το Ευρωπαϊκό Πανεπιστήμιο Κύπρου διοργανώνει Virtual Open Day and Dentistry την Τετάρτη, 2 Μαρτίου και ώρα 18:00.

Η Κοσμήτορας της Ιατρικής Σχολής, Prof. Elizabeth Johnson, θα παρουσιάσει τα προγράμματα Ιατρικής και Οδοντιατρικής και θα προσφέρει χρήσιμες συμβουλές σχετικά με τη διαδικασία υποβολής αιτήσεων και συνέντευξης. Μέλη του επιστημονικού διδακτικού προσωπικού της Ιατρικής Σχολής θα παρουσιάσουν τα υπερσύγχρονα εργαστήρια προσομοίωσης, αναδεικνύοντας το υψηλό επίπεδο κλινικής άσκησης που παρέχεται από τη Σχολή στους/στις φοιτητές/φοιτήτριες.

Οι συμμετέχοντες/ συμμετέχουσες θα έχουν την ευκαιρία να συνομιλήσουν με φοιτητές και φοιτήτριες των προγραμμάτων της Ιατρικής και Οδοντιατρικής, οι οποίοι/ες θα μοιραστούν τις προσωπικές τους εμπειρίες σε σχέση με το πανεπιστήμιο αλλά και τη φοιτητική ζωή στην Κύπρο.

Η πρόσφατη διαπίστευση της Ιατρικής Σχολής μέσω της διαδικασίας του World Federation of Medical Education (WFME) εξασφαλίζει τη διεθνή αναγνώριση του πτυχίου, ανοίγοντας πόρτες για συνέχιση της κλινικής άσκησης για ειδικότητα ανά το παγκόσμιο, συμπεριλαμβανομένης και της Αμερικής, η οποία βρίσκεται ψηλά στις προτιμήσεις των αποφοίτων Ιατρικής.

Το ακαδημαϊκό πρόγραμμα της Οδοντιατρικής είναι το πρώτο στην Κύπρο και συνοδεύεται από τη λειτουργία ιδιόκτητης state of the art Οδοντιατρικής Κλινικής, για την άμεση και απρόσκοπτη σύνδεση της θεωρητικής εκπαίδευσης των φοιτητών με την πρακτική άσκηση.

Η εκδήλωση θα διεξαχθεί στα αγγλικά.

Περισσότερες πληροφορίες

Γραφείο Εισδοχής Φοιτητών: τηλ. +357 22713000 ή email: info@euc.ac.cy

Για συμμετοχή και εγγραφή πατήστε εδώ.

Virtual Open Day for Medicine and Dentistry

European University Cyprus is organizing a Virtual Open Day for Medicine and Dentistry on Wednesday, 2 March 2022 at 6:00 pm. Join EUC’s Virtual Open Day for Medicine and Dentistry and learn more about the School of Medicine at European University Cyprus (EUC).

Learn about what to expect when studying Medicine and Dentistry at EUC, and hear directly from current medical and dentistry students about their experiences.

Event Program:

6.00 – 6:30 – Study Medicine and Dentistry @ EUC – The Dean of the School of Medicine presents the Medicine and Dentistry programs and gives useful tips and insight into the application and interview process.

Gain High Level Clinical Experience – Faculty demonstrate the on-campus simulator labs where students gain skills necessary for top patient care.

6.30 – 6:45 – Hear about the Program from Students – Current Medicine and Dentistry students will share their academic experience at EUC and student life in Cyprus

6.45 – 7:15 – Admission @ EUC School of Medicine – The Head of Admissions outlines admission procedures and criteria.

Throughout: Chat with our Admission Officers and Student Ambassadors. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions about the program, admission criteria, housing and life in general at EUC.

EUC School of Medicine was accredited through the rigorous standards and procedures of the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). The Dentistry program fulfils the requirements of the Association of Dental Education in Europe (ADEE).

For attendance and registration click here.

For more information, contact the Admissions Office at +357 22713000 or email at info@euc.ac.cy.