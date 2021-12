Πολιτιστική διπλωματία: H καινοτομία στην ψηφιακή επικοινωνία

BRAND IDENTITY COMPONENTS & NATION BRAND MANIFESTATION (by Keith Dinnie)

Brand identity component Nation brand manifestation

Brand vision Strategy document agreed upon by the various members of the nation-brand development team

Brand scope Outline of the industry sectors and target markets in which the nation-brand can effectively compete. Will include segmentation strategies for sectors such as tourism, inward investment, education etc.

Name of the brand Some countries are known by more than one name – Holland/Netherlands, Greece/Hellas etc. Nations should monitor whether such a duality in naming represents a potential asset or liability

Codes of expression National flags, language, icons

Everyday behavior Political/military behavior, diplomatic initiatives, conduct of international relations

What makes the brand different? The uniqueness of the nation – embodied in its culture, history, people

Narrative identity National myths and heroes, stories of emerging independence