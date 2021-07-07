Η σπουδαία Πατρινή χορογράφος Ελένη Μπαλαφούτη (Ακαδημία Χορού – Dance Academy/DANCE A, Dance Cultural Centre, Dancing School), έκανε μια ιδιαίτερη ανάρτηση στο fb, για μια αξιόλογη εκδήλωση στο Νότιο Πάρκο:Vivian Tr
‘Greener Grass’
We think that the grass is always greener on the other side…
Performance 10th July, Notio Parko Patras Patras Art Festival – PAF 9pm Free entry! Σας περιμένουμε!
Choreography: Vivian Triantafyllopoulou
Performers: Xristina Prompona , Vivian Triantafyllopoulou Music: Jeph Vanger Text/Voice: Vivian Triantafyllopoulou Rehearsal Director: Jannick Moth Dramaturg: Anastasia Tsoutsi Filmmaker: Thodoris Margaritis Photos: Dimitra Stamelaki
Thank you to Ακαδημία Χορού – Dance Academy / DANCE A, Dance Cultural Centre, Dancing School !!