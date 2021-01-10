Φωτογράφος υψηλών προδιαγραφών…

This modern luxurious wedding in Parga, captured by Nikos Psathoyiannakis Photography is one we can’t get enough of. This lovely couple chose the picturesque Parga, Greece as the ideal location to host their wedding day and their talented event planner MR.CO Event Planning designed the most impressive setting for their celebration of love…The bride was so gorgeous wearing an airy wedding dress with high neck and lace embroidery and after an intimate ceremony in a lovely chapel with their closest friends and relatives, they enjoyed a symbolic ceremony in an idyllic setting where they exchanged vows of eternal love with the backdrop of the mesmerizing blue sea. Aside from the astonishing view and equally gorgeous couple, the most enchanting al fresco wedding reception bursting with lights, greenery and elegant golden touches, is not to miss. Believe us, this one is a must-see!

The bride shared with us: “We met in a common friend’s wedding but we came closer a few months later and since then we are together. He proposed me on my birthday day in a trip to Lefkada while having dinner and listening to music. At midnight he gave me my birthday present and when I opened it I saw a card with photos inside. The first photo was our favorite with the two of us, the second was the two of us after several years and the third one was a sketch with him kneeling and asking me to marry him. When i saw the third photo he gave me the ring!”

“My wedding dress was from Atelier Loukia. I loved it, it was the dress of my dreams…”

“For my bridal bouquet I chose roses, lysianthus, hydrangea and carnations in pink and fuchsia hues.”

“Our wedding day was the most wonderful day of our lives, everything was just like we had dreamed of and that’s what every bride-to-be should do, design that special day exactly as she has dreamed of!”

“I loved every detail of the wonderful decoration by Markos Machairopoulos from MR.CO! I really loved the metallic church with the backdrop of the blue sea and the wonderful corridor with wheats at my wedding ceremony.”

“I was following the wedding blogs Love4weddings, EverAfter and Chic and Stylish Weddings and they helped me a lot to get inspiration and ideas for my wedding decoration.”