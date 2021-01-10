ΤΙΤΛΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ:
Φωτογράφος υψηλών προδιαγραφών…

Από
Είναι γεγονός πως ο Πατρινός Νίκος Ψαθογιαννάκης θεωρείται φωτογράφος υψηλών προδιαγραφών… Ιδού μια από τις δουλειές του, που αλιεύσαμε από τον προσωπικό του λογαριασμό στο fb:

Lush garden style wedding in Parga Greece with touches of elegance

This modern luxurious wedding in Parga, captured by Nikos Psathoyiannakis Photography is one we can’t get enough of. This lovely couple chose the picturesque Parga, Greece as the ideal location to host their wedding day and their talented event planner MR.CO Event Planning designed the most impressive setting for their celebration of love…The bride was so gorgeous wearing an airy wedding dress with high neck and lace embroidery and after an intimate ceremony in a lovely  chapel with their closest friends and relatives, they enjoyed a symbolic ceremony in an idyllic setting where they exchanged vows of eternal love with the backdrop of the mesmerizing blue sea. Aside from the astonishing view and equally gorgeous couple, the most enchanting al fresco wedding reception bursting with lights, greenery and elegant golden touches, is not to miss. Believe us, this one is a must-see!

lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_01
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_01x

The bride shared with us: “We met in a common friend’s wedding but we came closer a few months later and since then we are together. He proposed me on my birthday day in a trip to Lefkada while having dinner and listening to music. At midnight he gave me my birthday present and when I opened it I saw a card with photos inside. The first photo was our favorite with the two of us, the second was the two of us after several years and the third one was a sketch with him kneeling and asking me to marry him. When i saw the third photo he gave me the ring!”

lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_02
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_02x

“My wedding dress was from Atelier Loukia. I loved it, it was the dress of my dreams…”

lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_03
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_03x
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_04
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_05
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_07
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_07x
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_07z
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_08
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_09x
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_11
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_12
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_13
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_14
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_15
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_18
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_18x
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_19

“For my bridal bouquet I chose roses, lysianthus, hydrangea and carnations in pink and fuchsia hues.” 

lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_19x
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_20
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_20x
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_20z
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_21
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_25
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_26
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_27
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_28
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_28x
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_29
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_29x
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_29y
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_30

“Our wedding day was the most wonderful day of our lives, everything was just like we had dreamed of and that’s what every bride-to-be should do, design that special day exactly as she has dreamed of!”

lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_30x
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_31

“I loved every detail of the wonderful decoration by Markos Machairopoulos from MR.CO! I really loved the metallic church with the backdrop of the blue sea and the wonderful corridor with wheats at my wedding ceremony.”

lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_31x
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_32
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_32x
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_33
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_33x
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_34
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_34x
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_35
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_36
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_36y
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_37
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_38
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_42
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_45
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_46
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_47
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_50

“I was following the wedding blogs Love4weddingsEverAfter and Chic and Stylish Weddings and they helped me a lot to get inspiration and ideas for my wedding decoration.”

lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_51
lush-garden-style-wedding-parga-touches-elegance_52
PHOTOGRAPHY :
NIKOS PSATHOYIANNAKIS PHOTOGRAPHY
WEDDING PLANNER :
MR.CO
BAR CATERING :
BARETC
