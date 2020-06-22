ΤΙΤΛΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ:
Alpha Πάτρας
Alpha Πάτρας
Ad
Βρίσκεστε σε:»»Βίντεο – φωτ.: Ταξιδεύοντας με ένα τροχόσπιτο και δύο σκυλιά
Βίντεο

Βίντεο – φωτ.: Ταξιδεύοντας με ένα τροχόσπιτο και δύο σκυλιά

Από Χωρίς σχόλια
Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr +

Μέσα σε μόλις 40 τ.μ. αυτό το ζευγάρι έχει χωρέσει όλη του τη ζωή και τους δύο του σκύλους. Η Ντανιέλα Μπουκέκ και ο Τόμι Κράουσβιτς, αγόρασαν αυτό το τροχόσπιτο του 1992, πριν τρία χρόνια. Το ανακαίνισαν, κάνοντάς το καλαίσθητο και λειτουργικό, και έκτοτε ταξιδεύουν παντού μαζί με τα δύο τους σκυλιά, την Μίσι και τον Τριπ.

Το τροχόσπιτο έχει ένα μεγάλο χώρο, με το καθιστικό, την κουζίνα και το μπάνιο, ενώ το κρεβάτι τους είναι πάνω από τη θέση του οδηγού και του συνοδηγού. Στην ανακαίνιση, που έκαναν μόνοι τους, φρόντισαν να φτιάξουν αρκετούς αποθηκευτικούς χώρους για όλα τα απαραίτητα.

Μιλώντας στο Insider, παραδέχονται ότι στην αρχή δυσκολεύτηκαν με τον μικρό χώρο, δεδομένου ότι ήταν οι δύο τους και δύο σκυλιά. «Αλλά σχεδόν τρία χρόνια μετά, τα σκυλιά έχουν το δικό τους σημείο», λέει η Μπουκέκ. «Όταν τους λέμε να πάνε για ύπνο, πηγαίνουν σε συγκεκριμένα σημεία στο τροχόσπιτο. Και ξέρουμε ότι και οι δύο δεν θα είμαστε ταυτόχρονα στην κουζίνα. Απλώς μάθαμε το νέο μας φυσιολογικό», λέει.

Ο βασικός λόγος που επέλεξαν αυτή τη νομαδική ζωή, ήταν η αγάπη τους για τα ταξίδια. Πριν έμεναν σε ένα σπίτι με ενοίκιο 2.000 ευρώ και δούλευαν, συνέχεια. Κάποια στιγμή συνειδητοποίησαν ότι δεν τους αρέσει αυτή η ζωή.

Τώρα γυρίζουν τις ΗΠΑ, ενώ έκαναν και ένα ταξίδι δύο μηνών στο Μεξικό.

Παρόλο που τα έξοδα τους δεν είναι όσα θα είχαν εάν έμεναν σε ένα κανονικό σπίτι, ακόμα πρέπει να δουλεύουν. Βρήκαν έτσι έναν τρόπο να κερδίσουν χρήματα ενώ ταξιδεύουν. Η Μπουκέκ γράφει μπλογκς για εταιρείες, κάνουν διαφημιστικές αναρτήσεις στο Instagram τους και ο Κράουσβιτς κάνει και εποχιακές δουλειές όταν μένουν σε ένα μέρος για μεγαλύτερο χρονικό διάστημα.

View this post on Instagram

This nomadic lifestyle isn’t easy. I think especially at our age, we don’t have a stable income, our money is constantly fluctuating. We work incredibly hard to be able to live this way, and sometimes slowing our movement down is imperative. We’re spending spring in one of our favorite places, and we’ll be focusing on our businesses, continuing to write blogs for the companies we work with, and on top of our “normal” incomes, we’re picking up seasonal work. _ We’ve got some really big goals for 2019. It’s time to hustle and turn these ideas that are constantly churning in our minds into realities. We always end up surprising ourselves at what we can accomplish.. _ 📸: @kaylahavensphoto #slowcarfasthome

A post shared by Slow Car Fast Home 🚐💨 (@slowcarfasthome) on

 

View this post on Instagram

If you’ve been following our stories then you know we have been posted up at Home Depot the last few days…We have ditched our big clunky oven/stove unit to make space for our @humlesspower battery! Why get rid of the oven?? Because solar is more important than being able to make cookies! We’ll have more info about our solar setup in the next few days…But, we JUST finished building a new counter top and cabinet space, all while living in here full time and on the road (there have been some laughable moments) 😬 our generator pooped out while trying to make all this happen, so this all happened with thanks to our new friends @swensons_ventures who spotted Nigel in their local Home Depot parking lot, and let us plug into their house to get it done! We ordered a new 2 burner stove top that will be mounted into the counter top, then we’ll put the finish on the wood! #slowcarfasthome

A post shared by Slow Car Fast Home 🚐💨 (@slowcarfasthome) on

View this post on Instagram

It hit us yesterday, as we were working and enjoying our office views, we find ourselves in search of public lands more often than we realize. It’s more than just a place for us to camp, but a place for us to have space to work without interrupting other people’s time outside, a place for us to draw inspiration from, and the beautiful backdrops in the pictures we display our artwork in. So, we’ve decided to donate 15% of each of our orders on our website to the Public Lands Foundation — @mypubliclands — if we didn’t have access to all this public land it would make our work life a lot more difficult! We want to do our part in helping Keep Public Lands in Public Hands! #slowcarfasthome #keeppubliclandsinpublichands

A post shared by Slow Car Fast Home 🚐💨 (@slowcarfasthome) on

View this post on Instagram

From the outside looking in—this account is about a renovated RV that is traveling around with a shnazzy interior and a couple of people and their two dogs. _ From the inside looking out—this account is an outlet for us to share our hard work, determination, and triumphs as we finished a renovation and then set off on an adventure to take our home to as many beautiful places as we can drive it to. We aren’t here to show off or to make it appear we live the “best” life. We are just two people who are extremely proud of what we have accomplished. _ Once you really understand how much work went into this project it’s a bit easier to understand why we are so keen on sharing about our life & home. #slowcarfasthome

A post shared by Slow Car Fast Home 🚐💨 (@slowcarfasthome) on

Διαβάστε ακόμη:

Ιωάννα Τούνη: Προσέφυγε στη δίωξη ηλεκτρονικού εγκλήματος για το «ροζ» βίντεο Βίντεο: Το νέο «παλάτι» του ΛεΜπρoν Τζέιμς Βίντεο: Τέσσερα νέα έργα στο «Enter» του Ιδρύματος Ωνάση UEFA: Χαλαρώνει και επίσημα το Financial Fair Play λόγω κορονοϊού Βίντεο: «Τι θα έλεγε ο Μάνος για όλα αυτά» Βίντεο: Η ερμηνεία του «I ‘m still standing» που έγινε viral 1η επέτειος για Κικίλια – Μπαλατσινού: Η αδημοσίευτη φωτογραφία από το γάμο τους Βίντεο: Γυμνοί “πορνοστάρ” σε διαφήμιση της κυβέρνησης της Νέας Ζηλανδίας! Βίντεο: Άδοξη κόντρα μηχανόβιων Βίντεο: Oικονομολόγος παράτησε τα πάντα για να ζήσει με τα λιοντάρια Βίντεο: Προβάλλοντας τις μαγικές εικόνες της Ελλάδας (Μαρίνα Βερνίκου)
Κοινοποίηση

ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ

Τα σχόλια είναι απενεργοποιημένα.