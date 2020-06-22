Βίντεο – φωτ.: Ταξιδεύοντας με ένα τροχόσπιτο και δύο σκυλιά

Μέσα σε μόλις 40 τ.μ. αυτό το ζευγάρι έχει χωρέσει όλη του τη ζωή και τους δύο του σκύλους. Η Ντανιέλα Μπουκέκ και ο Τόμι Κράουσβιτς, αγόρασαν αυτό το τροχόσπιτο του 1992, πριν τρία χρόνια. Το ανακαίνισαν, κάνοντάς το καλαίσθητο και λειτουργικό, και έκτοτε ταξιδεύουν παντού μαζί με τα δύο τους σκυλιά, την Μίσι και τον Τριπ.
Το τροχόσπιτο έχει ένα μεγάλο χώρο, με το καθιστικό, την κουζίνα και το μπάνιο, ενώ το κρεβάτι τους είναι πάνω από τη θέση του οδηγού και του συνοδηγού. Στην ανακαίνιση, που έκαναν μόνοι τους, φρόντισαν να φτιάξουν αρκετούς αποθηκευτικούς χώρους για όλα τα απαραίτητα.
Μιλώντας στο Insider, παραδέχονται ότι στην αρχή δυσκολεύτηκαν με τον μικρό χώρο, δεδομένου ότι ήταν οι δύο τους και δύο σκυλιά. «Αλλά σχεδόν τρία χρόνια μετά, τα σκυλιά έχουν το δικό τους σημείο», λέει η Μπουκέκ. «Όταν τους λέμε να πάνε για ύπνο, πηγαίνουν σε συγκεκριμένα σημεία στο τροχόσπιτο. Και ξέρουμε ότι και οι δύο δεν θα είμαστε ταυτόχρονα στην κουζίνα. Απλώς μάθαμε το νέο μας φυσιολογικό», λέει.
Ο βασικός λόγος που επέλεξαν αυτή τη νομαδική ζωή, ήταν η αγάπη τους για τα ταξίδια. Πριν έμεναν σε ένα σπίτι με ενοίκιο 2.000 ευρώ και δούλευαν, συνέχεια. Κάποια στιγμή συνειδητοποίησαν ότι δεν τους αρέσει αυτή η ζωή.
Τώρα γυρίζουν τις ΗΠΑ, ενώ έκαναν και ένα ταξίδι δύο μηνών στο Μεξικό.
Παρόλο που τα έξοδα τους δεν είναι όσα θα είχαν εάν έμεναν σε ένα κανονικό σπίτι, ακόμα πρέπει να δουλεύουν. Βρήκαν έτσι έναν τρόπο να κερδίσουν χρήματα ενώ ταξιδεύουν. Η Μπουκέκ γράφει μπλογκς για εταιρείες, κάνουν διαφημιστικές αναρτήσεις στο Instagram τους και ο Κράουσβιτς κάνει και εποχιακές δουλειές όταν μένουν σε ένα μέρος για μεγαλύτερο χρονικό διάστημα.
