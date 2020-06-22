Βίντεο – φωτ.: Ταξιδεύοντας με ένα τροχόσπιτο και δύο σκυλιά

View this post on Instagram

This nomadic lifestyle isn’t easy. I think especially at our age, we don’t have a stable income, our money is constantly fluctuating. We work incredibly hard to be able to live this way, and sometimes slowing our movement down is imperative. We’re spending spring in one of our favorite places, and we’ll be focusing on our businesses, continuing to write blogs for the companies we work with, and on top of our “normal” incomes, we’re picking up seasonal work. _ We’ve got some really big goals for 2019. It’s time to hustle and turn these ideas that are constantly churning in our minds into realities. We always end up surprising ourselves at what we can accomplish.. _ 📸: @kaylahavensphoto #slowcarfasthome