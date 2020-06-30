Βίντεο: Έγινε fitness influencer στα 74 της!

View this post on Instagram

Here is one of my favorite exercises for shoulder health: DB seated external rotations. Over the years my posture and osteoporosis have led to some rounding of my upper back and my shoulders can start to hurt if I don’t do these postural exercises and stretching out my chest and the front of my shoulders. Try these if you also have trouble with your shoulders and posture. They can pair well with banded facepulls and banded retractions. 💪 Keys: 1) try to sit up straight 2) keep the elbow of the working arm propped up on your elbow 3) slowly bring the weight down without rolling the shoulder. This puts tension on the rotator cuff muscles which is what you want to do 4) carefully bring the hand back up to vertical by contracting the muscles around the shoulder blade. Don’t swing or use your body weight. This is an isolation exercises targeting very small muscles so you don’t need much weight but you do need strict form. What exercises do you like for shoulder health?