Βίντεο: Έγινε fitness influencer στα 74 της!

Όταν η Τζόαν ΜακΝτόναλντ ήταν 70 ετών, ζύγιζε περίπου 90 κιλά. Αντιμετώπιζε αρκετά προβλήματα υγείας, για τα οποία έπαιρνε φάρμακα, όπως υψηλή αρτηριακή πίεση και χοληστερίνη. Συνειδητοποίησε ότι έπρεπε κάτι να αλλάξει, οπότε ζήτησε από την κόρη της, που είναι γυμνάστρια, να την βοηθήσει να χάσει κιλά. Μπήκε σε ένα πρόγραμμα διατροφής και ασκήσεις γυμναστικής που έκανε εντατικά. Μέσα σε λίγο χρονικό διάστημα μηνών κατάφερε να χάσει περίπου 30 κιλά.
Για να δείξει στον κόσμο τι είχε καταφέρει και να δείξει ότι η καλή σωματική υγεία δεν έχει ηλικία, η ΜακΝτόναλντ δημιούργησε έναν λογαριασμό στο Instagram . Γρήγορα και συνεχίζοντας την άσκηση, απέκτησε πάνω από 774.000 followers που εμπνέονται από εκείνη.
Here is one of my favorite exercises for shoulder health: DB seated external rotations. Over the years my posture and osteoporosis have led to some rounding of my upper back and my shoulders can start to hurt if I don’t do these postural exercises and stretching out my chest and the front of my shoulders. Try these if you also have trouble with your shoulders and posture. They can pair well with banded facepulls and banded retractions. 💪 Keys: 1) try to sit up straight 2) keep the elbow of the working arm propped up on your elbow 3) slowly bring the weight down without rolling the shoulder. This puts tension on the rotator cuff muscles which is what you want to do 4) carefully bring the hand back up to vertical by contracting the muscles around the shoulder blade. Don’t swing or use your body weight. This is an isolation exercises targeting very small muscles so you don’t need much weight but you do need strict form. What exercises do you like for shoulder health?
Renegade Rows! These are a great way to get your heart rate up with just a light pair of dumbbells. The key is to maintain a pretty stiff plank while you’re doing them and try to keep the hips from twisting around too much . If you just have light dumbbells go for higher reps like I’m doing here. But you will be winded by the end of it. These are great for training glutes, abs, back, chest, triceps and biceps and even the front delts. 😅😅. What doesn’t get trained with these?! 🤷🏼♀️ I hope everybody is hanging in there and getting lots of work done around the house. I think I could spend another month easily decluttering the house and the garden shed. My gardens will be the trimmest they’ve ever been for early spring time let me tell you! 🥰🥰 Outfit @womensbest I’m drinking the @womensbest BCAAS in iced tea flavor to help keep my aminos up as I train. If you have any questions please ask in the comments below ⬇️⬇️
I just started to learn how to barbell squat this year. 😅 Leggings are by @womensbest for those of you wondering. Who would like to see me come up with my own clothing line with WB? 💪 . I’m no expert on these and I’m limited in my Range of Motion but here are a couple of tips that I picked up from my coaches @yourhealthyhedonista and @jeanjacquesbarrett : 1) get tight for each rep! I’m trying to squeeze my abs and then take a full deep breath into my mid section and hold it until the rep is done 😅 2) I really have to think about pulling that bar into my back as I squat down so I’m not so wobbly 3) this one is really hard but I’m trying! I am thinking of pushing my knees out as I push back up when I’m at the bottom. Sometimes I get it, and sometimes I don’t. . I started squatting on the Smith machine last year, and this year I’ve graduated to barbell squats. As you can see I use knee sleeves to protect my old knees and they work like a charm. These are by @mbslingshot and I wear a size XXL ☺️ . Listen, it’s not about being perfect. It’s about trying to learn, allowing yourself to make mistakes, and keeping a positive attitude. I am far from perfect but I keep on trying to get better and I cut myself a lot of slack. 👻 Don’t let fear or doubt or old habits stop you from growing. If I can do it trust me, you can do it too! ❤️❤️👵🏼👵🏼 . #womensbestwear #tscathlete #fitover70 #girlswhopowerlift #bodybuilding
I love these for my hip muscles, and they always draw a few looks in the gym 😅. I think most people are always a bit shocked to see little old me loading up the bar like this. Two years ago I wasn’t doing this however. One day I was in the gym with Michelle @yourhealthyhedonista and she said “it’s time”! 😜 We started off with 135 lbs (that’s the bar plus two big 45 lbs plates). She corrected my form, barking orders at me, demonstrating what she wanted me to do, and by the end of the lesson I was doing 200 lbs. I don’t know how that’s possible but I guess when you’ve got good instructions anything is possible. Here I’m doing 205 lbs with a 2 count pause at the top. By pausing at the top I’m building up even more strength in my muscles. Keys: set up everything so that you are wedged in tight. You can’t be all loose and wobbly lifting a heavy weight like this. Trust me, it helps! 2) use a quality pad like this special hip thrust pad by @ironbullstrength . I ordered mine off of amazon. 3) start off with a light weight until you master the movement. I’m trying to squeeze the glutes hard to thrust the weight up until my knees, hips and chest are in one line. 🙌🏻🙌🏻 4) keep pushing the knees out. Don’t let them collapse in. This will help build up your side glute muscles and keep your knees healthy. That’s it for the hip thrust! If you do these today tag me so I can see! And tag a friend who you think could benefit from these! 🎉🎉🎉 #nevertooold.
Please head over to this link https://lnk.to/joanmac (I’ll put it up in my bio) to listen to my most recent podcast interview with the one and only @markbellspowerproject (Mark Bell). I share pretty much everything about my journey from sick to fit there. If you have someone you love who needs a little inspiration right now, share this with them. Remember, if I can do it, YOU can do it! 💪💪 … @tulumjunglegym @yourhealthyhedonista