Κόσμος

Μπόρις Τζόνσον: Το ευχαριστήριο μήνυμα μέσω βίντεο μετά το εξιτήριο

Σε βιντεοσκοπημένο μήνυμά του στο Twitter, ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον, ανέφερε πως «είναι δύσκολο να βρω τις λέξεις για να εκφράσω ότι χρωστάω στο προσωπικό του εθνικού συστήματος υγείας, που μου έσωσε τη ζωή».

