Μπόρις Τζόνσον: Το ευχαριστήριο μήνυμα μέσω βίντεο μετά το εξιτήριο

Σε βιντεοσκοπημένο μήνυμά του στο Twitter, ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον, ανέφερε πως «είναι δύσκολο να βρω τις λέξεις για να εκφράσω ότι χρωστάω στο προσωπικό του εθνικού συστήματος υγείας, που μου έσωσε τη ζωή».

It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.

The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5

