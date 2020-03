Νέα Υόρκη: Η κλειστή Μετροπόλιταν Όπερα αναμεταδίδει δωρεάν τις παραστάσεις των τελευταίων 14 ετών (βίντεο)

Nightly Free Web Streams Beginning Monday, March 16

General Manager Peter Gelb announced today that in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the cancellation of performances, the Met will offer a nightly series of free encore-presentation web streams that will bring opera to audiences while the house is dark—beginning Monday, March 16 at 7:30 PM ET and available to view anytime for the next 20 hours.

