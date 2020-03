Κορονοϊός: Παίζουν τσέλο για την ηλικιωμένη γειτόνισα τους

View this post on Instagram

So this crazy thing happened yesterday. My kids went across the street to play a concert for our elderly neighbor who has been staying home alone for days in the midst of all the coronavirus scare and my reporter neighbor tweeted about and it went viral. These are the final quiet moments before we suddenly started receiving calls from @washingtonpost and @nbcnews and @cbsthismorning and @newsweek called it the viral video of the week. On the same day, the local magazine I work for had to stop production indefinitely as a result of so many businesses being closed, which just breaks my heart on so many levels. I think we all just needed something good to hold on to.