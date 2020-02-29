Ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι και ο Τζον Μπον Τζόβι στο στούντιο (βίντεο)

Ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι επέστρεψε αυτή την εβδομάδα και για λίγες ημέρες στη Μεγάλη Βρετανία από τον Καναδά, για να παραβρεθεί σε προγραμματισμένες εκδηλώσεις στο πλαίσιο των βασιλικών καθηκόντων.
Ανάμεσα στις εμφανίσεις του, ο Δούκας του Σάσεξ ένωσε τις δυνάμεις του με τον Τζον Μπον Τζόβι, για την ηχογράφηση ενός τραγουδιού που θα ακουστεί στα Invictus Games. Η συνεργασία έχει φιλανθρωπικό χαρακτήρα.
Ο Χάρι και ο Μπον Τζόβι φωτογραφήθηκαν την Παρασκευή στο δημοφιλές στούντιο ηχογράφησης και σπίτι των Beatles, Abbey Road, όπου ο πρίγκιπας δεν μπορούσε να αντισταθεί το μικρόφωνο. Ο Χάρι δημοσίευσε ένα βίντεο στον λογαριασμό «Sussex Royal» στο Instagram, στο οποίο οι δυο τους βρίσκονται στον θάλαμο ηχογράφησης με ακουστικά και τον Μπον Τζόβι στην κιθάρα.
Ομως λίγο πριν το τέλος του βίντεο, ο Χάρι λέει: «Είπα να προσπαθήσω, μείνετε συντονισμένοι για όσα ακολουθήσουν».
Επιπλέον, ο Δούκας ακούγεται να αστειεύεται με έναν μηχανικό: «Είμαστε έτοιμοι να ηχογραφήσουμε».
Testing, testing🎙… • Recorded inside Abbey Road Studios, home to The Beatles and other music legends, The Duke of Sussex joins Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir for a special live session in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation. The song being played, called ‘Unbroken’, was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on those veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Injury (PTSI), to honour their service and acknowledge the strength of the Armed Forces community. The Duke and JBJ are both strong supporters of the military community, with The Duke founding the Invictus Games in 2014. The Invictus Games Choir, made up of wounded, injured and sick veterans and serving personnel from all services and different ranks of the UK Armed Forces, have come together to use the power of music to aid their recovery. Although The Duke was unable to sing, leaving the vocals to the professionals, the special single that was recorded in Studio 2 where The Beatles recorded 11 out of their 13 albums, and will be released in March in support of the @WeAreInvictusGames. Video © SussexRoyal